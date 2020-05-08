Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 816.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.30. 192,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,094. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

