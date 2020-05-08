Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2348 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.