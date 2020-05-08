Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2348 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.
Shares of VIV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.
Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telefonica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
