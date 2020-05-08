Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Trading Up 8%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 226,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 143,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

