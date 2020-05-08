Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $348-352 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.17 million.Teradata also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.22 EPS.

Teradata stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

