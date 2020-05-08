Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. 2,362,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,799 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

