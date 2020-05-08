Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Teradyne worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,417,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares during the period.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 2,052,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,799. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

