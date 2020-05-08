Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares rose 10.7% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 1,180,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,063,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 740.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $922.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

