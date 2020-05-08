Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 138.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 12,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,164. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.