Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $39.38 on Friday, hitting $819.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,133,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

