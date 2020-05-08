Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $70,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

