The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 16,465,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

