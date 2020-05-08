The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,751 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.