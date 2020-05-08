The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 77.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231,823 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,904,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 7,820.69% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

