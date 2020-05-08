The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Up 7.2%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 253,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 108,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

The9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

