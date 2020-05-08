Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.01. 1,616,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

