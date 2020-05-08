Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THR traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 122,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,723. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

