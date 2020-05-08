Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.33. 550,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

