TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Invests $1.53 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. American Express makes up 0.9% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 4,627,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,372. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

