TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Purchases New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. 3M makes up about 0.2% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $8,887,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in 3M by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in 3M by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 2,800,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,287. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

