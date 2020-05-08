TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. General Electric makes up 0.1% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,487,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

