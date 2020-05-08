TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 415,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 9,372,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.