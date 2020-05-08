TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

TopBuild stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 310,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,664. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.