TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.
TopBuild stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 310,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,664. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.
