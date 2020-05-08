Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

