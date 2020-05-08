TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH stock remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

About TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

