TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 11.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) were up 11.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $18.73, approximately 1,620,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 606,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $588.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.55.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.