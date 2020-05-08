Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 4.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 597.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 127,288 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

Shares of TTD traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.59. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

