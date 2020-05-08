Traders Buy High Volume of So-Young International Call Options (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,311 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,954% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

SY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. 86 Research upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 1,535,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.85.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). So-Young International had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. So-Young International’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

