TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS.

NYSE TDG traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.55. 610,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,542. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.