TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS.
NYSE TDG traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.55. 610,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,542. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
