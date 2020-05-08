Travala.com Hits One Day Volume of $375,179.00 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $375,179.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.02144991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00172808 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,242,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,777,946 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

