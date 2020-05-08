TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Up 8.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.37, 151,856 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 119,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America LLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Crage purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,964.00. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

