Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Trading Up 6.6% After Earnings Beat

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.47, approximately 448,955 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 442,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

