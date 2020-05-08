Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 344,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,658. The company has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trueblue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.