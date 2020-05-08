TrueFlip Market Cap Reaches $4.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $4,947.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.02130156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00173244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00066896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

