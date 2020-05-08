Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $977,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,928,612.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $999,370.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $357,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $362,460.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $35,435.40.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $782,180.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,794. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.