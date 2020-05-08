Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 260,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $48.49 on Thursday, hitting $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,074,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,617. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

