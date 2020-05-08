Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.77 million.Twilio also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

