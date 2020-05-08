U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

