U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 5.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 2,282,880 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,270,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Tudor Pickering cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

