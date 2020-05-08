Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.91 on Friday, hitting $230.07. The stock had a trading volume of 634,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

