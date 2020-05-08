Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, 921,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,805,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGP. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $121,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at $52,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

