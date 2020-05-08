Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160,315 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.