Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.29. 172,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

