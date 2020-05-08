UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,734 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $152,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. 3,162,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.04. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $277.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

