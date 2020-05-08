UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.02104024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00174080 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

