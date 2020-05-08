Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Up 13.5% on Strong Earnings

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.24, 375,788 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 292,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a PE ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

