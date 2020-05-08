Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.00, approximately 381,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 284,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

