Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.00, approximately 381,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 284,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.