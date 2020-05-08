USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Acquires 10,000 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) insider Eric D. Long bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 279,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,272. The stock has a market cap of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

