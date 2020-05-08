Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vale by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vale by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vale by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vale by 1,002.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,540,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

