VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stake Boosted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,857. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.