VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stake Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SMH traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.65. 3,016,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,638. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21.

